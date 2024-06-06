Latest News Today Live Updates June 6, 2024: Weather update today: IMD issues heatwave alert in THESE states; rains in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and more

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Jun 2024, 06:38 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Weather update today: IMD issues heatwave alert in THESE states; rains in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and more
- Weather update today: IMD predicts heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in parts of India till June 9. Orange alert for heavy rains in Goa, Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, Assam, and Meghalaya.
06 Jun 2024, 06:31 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Vladimir Putin warns that Russia could provide long-range weapons to others to strike Western targets
- Putin warns of providing long-range weapons to strike Western targets in response to NATO support for Ukraine. He reaffirms readiness to use nuclear weapons, criticizes West for undermining security by allowing attacks on Russian soil, and hints at asymmetrical retaliation.
06 Jun 2024, 04:21 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Delhi court dismisses Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail plea, extends judicial custody till June 19
- Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail plea rejected, custody extended till June 19. He had surrendered at Tihar jail post Lok Sabha election campaigning on expiry of previous bail.