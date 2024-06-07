Latest News Today Live Updates June 7, 2024: Saudi Arabia announces Eid Al Adha 2024 on THIS date. Know details

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
07 Jun 2024, 07:09 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Saudi Arabia announces Eid Al Adha 2024 on THIS date. Know details
- Saudi Arabia confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon, marking the beginning of Dhul Hijjah.
07 Jun 2024, 06:52 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Weather update today: Heatwave alert in UP, MP, Jharkhand; IMD warns of hailstorm in Rajasthan, rainfall in THESE states
- Weather update today: IMD forecasted heavy rainfall in Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, and Sikkim until June 10; in Kerala until June 9; in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on June 7
07 Jun 2024, 06:47 AM IST
trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events on June 7, Mahatma Gandhi's 1st civil disobedience act in 1893 to more
- On this day: On June 7, Mahatma Gandhi was forcibly removed from a train in South Africa.
07 Jun 2024, 06:47 AM IST
India News Live Updates: BJP-led NDA meeting in Delhi today, Narendra Modi to be elected top leader. Top 10 updates
- Narendra Modi set to be elected as NDA leader on Friday, paving the way for his third term as prime minister. Swearing-in ceremony expected on Sunday.
07 Jun 2024, 06:38 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Top events today: RBI MPC meet; Rahul Gandhi to appear in Bangalore court in defamation case; BJP-led NDA MPs meeting
- Top events today: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the monetary policy on Friday. Due to inflation concerns, experts expect the status quo on benchmark interest rates.