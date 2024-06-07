Hello User
Latest News Today Live Updates June 7, 2024: Saudi Arabia announces Eid Al Adha 2024 on THIS date. Know details

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 07:09 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on June 7, 2024: The crescent moon rises over the Jama Masjid Mosque.(Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (File)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
07 Jun 2024, 07:09 AM IST World News Live Updates: Saudi Arabia announces Eid Al Adha 2024 on THIS date. Know details

  • Saudi Arabia confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon, marking the beginning of Dhul Hijjah.
Read the full story here

07 Jun 2024, 06:52 AM IST Today News Live Updates: Weather update today: Heatwave alert in UP, MP, Jharkhand; IMD warns of hailstorm in Rajasthan, rainfall in THESE states

  • Weather update today: IMD forecasted heavy rainfall in Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, and Sikkim until June 10; in Kerala until June 9; in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on June 7
Read the full story here

07 Jun 2024, 06:47 AM IST trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events on June 7, Mahatma Gandhi's 1st civil disobedience act in 1893 to more

  • On this day: On June 7, Mahatma Gandhi was forcibly removed from a train in South Africa.
Read the full story here

07 Jun 2024, 06:47 AM IST India News Live Updates: BJP-led NDA meeting in Delhi today, Narendra Modi to be elected top leader. Top 10 updates

  • Narendra Modi set to be elected as NDA leader on Friday, paving the way for his third term as prime minister. Swearing-in ceremony expected on Sunday.
Read the full story here

07 Jun 2024, 06:38 AM IST India News Live Updates: Top events today: RBI MPC meet; Rahul Gandhi to appear in Bangalore court in defamation case; BJP-led NDA MPs meeting

  • Top events today: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the monetary policy on Friday. Due to inflation concerns, experts expect the status quo on benchmark interest rates.
Read the full story here

