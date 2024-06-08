Explore
Latest News Today Live Updates June 8, 2024: Top events today: Congress CWC meeting, Bihar heatwave, Maratha community rally, and more
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates June 8, 2024: Top events today: Congress CWC meeting, Bihar heatwave, Maratha community rally, and more

4 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2024, 07:46 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on June 8, 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge (R), President of the Indian National Congress (INC) party. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (AP)Premium
Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Jun 2024, 07:46:57 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Top events today: Congress CWC meeting, Bihar heatwave, Maratha community rally, and more

  • Top events today: Congress CWC will meet on June 8 to discuss the Lok Sabha election results, strengthening its position as the second-largest party.
Read the full story here

08 Jun 2024, 07:29:52 AM IST

trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events held on June 8, from Air India's 1st international flight in 1948 to World Brain Tumor day

  • On this day: Key events held on June 8, from Air India's 1st flight in 1948 to World Brain Tumor day
Read the full story here

08 Jun 2024, 06:58:27 AM IST

India News Live Updates: India sees drop in inequality in rural, urban areas; Kerala richest, says report

  • The NSSO's release of the HCE report, which provides detailed insights into consumption expenditure trends over a decade, is a crucial step in understanding the dynamics of India's economy.
Read the full story here

08 Jun 2024, 06:34:17 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Narendra Modi to take oath as PM: From guest list to security arrangements, here's all you need to know

  • Caretaker Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath on June 9, Sunday.
Read the full story here

08 Jun 2024, 06:30:40 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: William Anders death: Former astronaut died in Washington plane crash; ‘Older-model plane sank,’ says police

  • Retired Major General William Anders, an Apollo 8 astronaut died at the age of 90 when his plane crashed into the waters near the San Juan Islands in Washington state. He was flying solo at the time of the incident.
Read the full story here

