Latest News Today Live Updates June 9, 2024: Pune Porsche crash: Illegal portions of resort owned by accused's family razed in Mahabaleshwar | Watch

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 07:24 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on June 9, 2024: Mahabaleshwar: Demolition of unauthorised construction of Club and hotel owned by Vishal Aggarwal in Mahabaleshwar. (PTI Photo)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Jun 2024, 07:24 AM IST India News Live Updates: Pune Porsche crash: Illegal portions of resort owned by accused's family razed in Mahabaleshwar | Watch

  • Authorities demolished unauthorized buildings at a resort linked to the juvenile in Maharashtra's Satara district.
Read the full story here

09 Jun 2024, 06:45 AM IST trends Live Updates: Google Doodle today marks Belgium National Elections 2024

  • Google released a Doodle on Sunday to mark Belgium National Elections 2024. Belgian citizens will cast their vote today to elect the 150 members of the Chamber of Representatives for a term of five years.
Read the full story here

09 Jun 2024, 06:18 AM IST India News Live Updates: Earthquake today: 3.9 magnitude quake hits Rajasthan's Sikar

  • Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Sikar, Rajasthan late at night on Saturday, according to NCS.
Read the full story here

