Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Latest News Today Live Updates March 1, 2025: Mahakumbh's viral IIT Baba says ‘saffron-clad people’ beat him at debate programme in Noida

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:39 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on March 1, 2025: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: Mahakumbh's viral IIT Baba says ‘saffron-clad people’ beat him at debate programme in Noida

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2025, 08:39 AM IST Today's News Live Updates: Mahakumbh's viral IIT Baba says ‘saffron-clad people’ beat him at debate programme in Noida

  • Abhay Singh, known as IIT Baba, claimed saffron-clad people attacked him during a news show in Noida. Initially, he protested outside a police station but chose not to file a formal complaint.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.