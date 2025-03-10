Explore
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates March 10, 2025: Videos of ‘obscene’ fashion show held in Gulmarg during Ramadan deleted from Instagram after outrage
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates March 10, 2025: Videos of ‘obscene’ fashion show held in Gulmarg during Ramadan deleted from Instagram after outrage

2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2025, 08:22 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on March 10, 2025: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: Videos of 'obscene' fashion show held in Gulmarg during Ramadan deleted from Instagram after outrage (Bloomberg)
News Today Live Updates: Videos of ‘obscene’ fashion show held in Gulmarg during Ramadan deleted from Instagram after outrage (Bloomberg)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Mar 2025, 08:22:07 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Videos of ‘obscene’ fashion show held in Gulmarg during Ramadan deleted from Instagram after outrage

  • A fashion show in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, ignited backlash after videos were posted online during Ramadan. The event, featuring models in skiwear, was deemed disrespectful by local leaders, leading to its removal from Instagram. 
Read the full story here

10 Mar 2025, 07:25:42 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Mark Carney to succeed Justin Trudeau: From early life to Liberal leadership; 10 things to know about Canada's 24th PM

  • Mark Carney will succeed Justin Trudeau as Canada’s 24th prime minister after a decisive victory in the Liberal leadership race. The announcement was made by Liberal Party president Sachit Mehra on Monday. 
Read the full story here

