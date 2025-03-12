Latest News Today Live Updates March 12, 2025: SUV rams into vehicles before speeding away in Noida Sector 16

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today's News Live Updates: SUV rams into vehicles before speeding away in Noida Sector 16
- The driver of the Mahindra Thar, a resident of Delhi, had reportedly visited the area to install a speaker system in his car, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ram Badan Singh said in a statement.
Today's News Live Updates: Madhya Pradesh cops shave heads, parade men who celebrated India's Champions Trophy win ‘dangerously’
- Cops in Madhya Pradesh allegedly paraded men with shaved heads after they celebrated India's win at the ICC Champions Trophy. Two were charged under the NSA for violence against officers. BJP MLA Gayatri Raje Puar criticised the police's actions and demanded an inquiry into the incident.