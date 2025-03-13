Latest News Today Live Updates March 13, 2025: Happy Holika Dahan 2025: From date, time, wishes to rituals - All you need to know

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Mar 2025, 07:03 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Happy Holika Dahan 2025: From date, time, wishes to rituals - All you need to know
- Happy Holika Dahan 2025: Chhoti Holi precedes the main festival Rang Holi. Chhoti Holi is observed on the day of Holika Dahan which is followed by Rangwali Holi, when people play with colours.
13 Mar 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: Karnataka govt withdraws CID probe into police role
- In a surprising turn, the Karnataka government has withdrawn its order for a CID investigation into police conduct related to the gold smuggling case involving Kannada actor Ranya Rao.
13 Mar 2025, 06:26 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Global trade war on the cards? Donald Trump warns of more tariffs on European Union goods as trading partners retaliate
- US President Donald Trump warned of escalating tariffs on EU goods, potentially igniting a global trade war. His recent 25% duties on U.S. steel and aluminum imports have prompted threats of retaliation from major trading partners.