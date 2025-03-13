Latest News Today Live Updates March 13, 2025: Happy Holika Dahan 2025: From date, time, wishes to rituals - All you need to know

LIVE UPDATES

3 min read . 07:03 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates on March 13, 2025: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.