Latest News Today Live Updates March 15, 2025: West Bengal govt imposes 4-day internet shutdown in THIS district amid violence

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today's News Live Updates: West Bengal govt imposes 4-day internet shutdown in THIS district amid violence
- Internet and voice-over-Internet services will remain suspended in West Bengal's district until March 17. The shutdown affects five Gram Panchayat areas and follows recent violence. Security has been beefed up in affected regions.