LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates March 18, 2025: Karnataka: Two arrested after fake murder scene for Instagram reel sparks panic among residents in Kalaburagi

13 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 10:18 PM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates on March 18, 2025: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.