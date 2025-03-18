Latest News Today Live Updates March 18, 2025: Karnataka: Two arrested after fake murder scene for Instagram reel sparks panic among residents in Kalaburagi

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
18 Mar 2025, 10:18 PM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Karnataka: Two arrested after fake murder scene for Instagram reel sparks panic among residents in Kalaburagi
- A staged murder scene for an Instagram reel caused panic in Karnataka's Kalaburagi as two men used fake blood and a blunt object to act out a crime. Unaware residents mistook it for an actual murder. The video went viral, leading to their arrest. Police are investigating the incident.
18 Mar 2025, 08:01 PM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Russia: Stand-up comedian arrested for mocking ‘soldier who lost legs’ in Ukraine war
- Russian investigators said that Artemy Ostanin had been arrested on suspicion of inciting hatred and debasing human dignity, an offence that carries a jail term of up to six years.
18 Mar 2025, 06:59 PM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Nagpur Violence: ‘We doused fire’, residents describe chaos, say police and fire brigade arrived ‘after miscreants fled’
- Nagpur Violence: Clashes, vandalism, and arson erupted on Monday evening in Nagpur's Mahal area. Residents reported delayed police response as vehicles were torched and shops vandalized, leading to widespread panic and chaos.
18 Mar 2025, 05:42 PM IST
Today's News Live Updates: ‘No challan, no Thar’: Grok’s witty take on Delhi Police’s query leaves netizens amused!
- In a playful social media interaction, Delhi Police humorously questioned AI Grok about fines. Grok's witty responses, including comments on the THAR SUV, delighted users, emphasising the engaging and entertaining dynamic between the police and the AI on social platforms.
18 Mar 2025, 04:21 PM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Pakistan: China-owned fake call center in Islamabad looted after raid; Internet reacts
- A video from Pakistan showed locals leaving with laptops and monitors after a raid at a fake call centre. The incident happened in sector F-11 of Islamabad.
18 Mar 2025, 03:28 PM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Supreme Court extends interim protection from arrest to ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar
- The apex court asked why the Delhi police was not completing the investigation when Khedkar herself has said it on affidavit that she was willing to cooperate.
18 Mar 2025, 01:47 PM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Love for India, but not much for its politicians? VIBE survey's findings about youth
- A recent survey reveals that while 81 per cent of young Indians strongly identify with their nation, 31 per cent prioritise personal identity. 43 per cent cite logistical challenges as a reason for not voting, while 18 per cent express distrust in political parties.
18 Mar 2025, 11:59 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Thailand to tweak tourist policy, cuts visa-free stay from 60 to 30 days to tackle illegal businesses
- Thailand plans to halve the number of days it allows foreign tourists to stay without visas to 30 days as the Southeast Asian nation cracks down on travelers exploiting the waiver to engage in illegal businesses, according to Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong.
18 Mar 2025, 11:05 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Case booked against 11 YouTubers, social media influencers for ‘promoting’ betting apps
- A case has been registered at Panjagutta Police Station against 11 YouTubers and social media influencers for allegedly promoting online betting applications. Police said investigation is ongoing.
18 Mar 2025, 10:20 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Nagpur violence reaches Parliament: ‘CM Devendra Fadnavis has failed in his Rajdharma,' says Cong MP
- Tensions in Nagpur escalated as protests against Aurangzeb's tomb led to violence, injuring several and prompting a curfew.
18 Mar 2025, 08:02 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Tulsi Gabbard speaks on influence of Bhagavad Gita in her life: ‘I turn to Krishna's teachings to Arjuna’
- US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard praised India and the Bhagavad Gita's influence on her life, emphasizing how Krishna's teachings provide her strength and peace.
18 Mar 2025, 07:50 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Nagpur News: Modi likely to visit RSS HQ on March 30; first visit by any PM
- Nagpur News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to make history with his first visit to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on March 30, coinciding with the Hindu New Year. This unprecedented visit marks a significant moment in Indian politics as he engages with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
18 Mar 2025, 06:49 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: India asks Tulsi Gabbard to designate Khalistani group SFJ as terrorist entity, opens up on its links with ISI
- During a meeting with Tulsi Gabbard, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh raised concerns about the Sikhs for Justice group's activities and its alleged connections to ISI. They also discussed strengthening India-US defence ties, collaboration in military exercises, and strategic cooperation.