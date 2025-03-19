Latest News Today highlights March 19, 2025: Donald Trump proposes US control of Ukraine power plants for ‘best protection’ after ‘very good’ Zelensky call

Latest News Today highlights: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
19 Mar 2025, 11:55 PM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Donald Trump proposes US control of Ukraine power plants for ‘best protection’ after ‘very good’ Zelensky call
- Trump and Ukrainian Zelensky said that they had a constructive call about moving toward a ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow, with the White House suggesting that the US take control of Ukrainian power plants to ensure their security.
19 Mar 2025, 08:49 PM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Putin wants Trump to formally recognise all land Russia has taken in Ukraine: Kommersant
- Putin wants Trump to formally recognise all land Russia has taken in Ukraine, Kommersant reports. Russia, though advancing on the battlefield, does not fully control any of the four regions.
19 Mar 2025, 05:54 PM IST
Today's News Live Updates: ‘Bullying tactics’: China, Hong Kong out to scuttle BlackRock's Panama Canal deal amid Donald Trump's threats
- John Lee says the Hong Kong administration opposes the abusive use of coercion and bullying tactics in international economic and trade relations.
19 Mar 2025, 04:26 PM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu shocker: French woman lured to Tiruvannamalai with 'moksha' promise, sexually assaulted
- Though public access to the Tiruvannamalai's Deepamalai hill was banned following a landslide in 2024, the victim climbed the 2,668-foot-high hill along with a group of guides.
19 Mar 2025, 03:20 PM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Delhi airport braces for slower growth in FY28-29, Mumbai expects rebound
- Delhi International Airport expects the slowdown to stem from two factors: the airport nearing its peak capacity and the impending launch of Jewar airport
19 Mar 2025, 10:55 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Ahmedabad raid: DRI, Gujarat ATS recover smuggled gold worth ₹80 crore, 11 luxury watches, ₹1.37 crore cash
- The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Anti-Terrorism Squad recovered nearly 88 kg of alleged smuggled gold worth ₹80 crore, 11 luxury watches, and ₹1.37 crore in cash during a raid in Ahmedabad.
19 Mar 2025, 10:02 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Pune news: Four killed in minibus fire in Hinjewadi, say police
- A minibus fire in Pune's Hinjewadi area has resulted in the deaths of four, as per the Pimpri Chinchwad Police.
19 Mar 2025, 08:08 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Sunita Williams return: Rajnath Singh says ‘India's daughter, crew have rewritten history…’
- Sunita Williams return: Rajnath Singh says “India's daughter, crew have rewritten history on human endurance and perseverance in space". Check details.
19 Mar 2025, 07:37 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Mint Explainer: Space travel isn’t as easy as it looks—Sunita Williams’ long wait for Earth proves it
- Sunita Williams' 8-day mission turned into 9 months in space due to a failed spacecraft, delays, and space rivalries. Why is human spaceflight still so challenging? Mint explains.