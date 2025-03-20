Latest News Today Live Updates March 20, 2025: Modi govt probing if Grok's use of Hindi slang, abuses violated law; in touch with X

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today's News Live Updates: Modi govt probing if Grok's use of Hindi slang, abuses violated law; in touch with X
- Modi govt probing if Grok's use of Hindi slang, abuses violated law; in touch with X
Today's News Live Updates: 10 killed in Ukraine's massive attack on Russian airfield; Moscow calls it attempt to derail ceasefire efforts
- 10 killed in Ukraine's massive attack on Russian airfield; Moscow calls it attempt to derail ceasefire efforts
Today's News Live Updates: Viral video: Karnataka woman tied to tree, assaulted over fish ‘theft’ as crowd looks on; 4 arrested
- The purported videos show a woman slapping the victim as the crowd, gathered around, watched on
Today's News Live Updates: Pakistani man travels to India on an IndiGo flight, shares ‘hack' on social media | Here's how
- Waqas Hassan, a Pakistani entrepreneur, shared his experience of a layover in Mumbai while traveling from Singapore to Saudi Arabia. He enjoyed airport amenities, local snacks, and discussed traveling to India through a connecting flight, despite strict visa regulations for Pakistani nationals.
Today's News Live Updates: BJP leader Faqir Mohammad Khan dies by suicide in Srinagar, CM Omar Abdullah pays tribute to ‘true grassroots leader’
- Faqir Mohammad Khan has reportedly died by suicide inside the Tulsi Bagh government quarters in Srinagar. BJP officials have said that Khan used his licensed revolver to end his life.
Today's News Live Updates: US avoids clarifying Tulsi Gabbard's Islamist caliphate remark, points to Bangladesh on violence against minorities
- US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce, when asked about Tulsi Gabbard's ‘Islamist caliphate’ remark, said the US ‘welcomed efforts by the interim government to reduce instances of such violence.’
Today's News Live Updates: Nagpur violence news: Curfew lifted in Nandanvan, Kapil Nagar; relaxed in parts of Nagpur from 2-4 pm for essentials
- Nagpur violence news: Curfew lifted in Nandanvan, Kapil Nagar; relaxed in parts of Nagpur from 2-4 pm for essentials
Today's News Live Updates: Ghanian woman arrested in Bengaluru Airport for carrying narcotics worth ₹38.8 crore from Qatar
- A Ghanaian woman was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized narcotics worth ₹38.8 crore, including 3 kg of cocaine, upon her arrival from Qatar.
Today's News Live Updates: Finland crowned world's happiest country once again. India unhappier than THESE conflict-affected nations
- Finland has retained its title as the happiest country for the eighth consecutive year, while India sees slight improvement yet ranks below several conflict-affected nations. The World Happiness Report highlights key factors influencing happiness, including social support and community trust.
Today's News Live Updates: Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma final divorce verdict to be OUT today - All about the split ahead of IPL 2025
- Yuzvendra Chahal, the Indian cricketer, and Dhanashree Verma await a divorce verdict from the family court, expected on March 20. The couple got married in 2020 and were reportedly living separately for over two and a half years.
Today's News Live Updates: Will India join ‘Squad’ to boost security in South China Sea?
- India has been invited to join the Squad alliance to counter China's influence in the South China Sea. The Philippines seeks collaboration with India and South Korea amid rising concerns over China's military actions and artificial islands in the area.
Today's News Live Updates: Happy Nowruz 2025: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to mark the arrival of spring with Persian New Year
- Happy Nowruz 2025: Nowruz, the Persian New Year, marks the arrival of spring and symbolises renewal and rebirth. This year, Nowruz, is being celebrated falls on March 20.
Today's News Live Updates: ‘Aurangzeb irrelevant,’ says RSS about Mughal emperor amid Nagpur violence
- In response to recent violence in Nagpur, RSS leader condemned the unrest and dismissed the relevance of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The organization emphasized the importance of societal peace and warned against violence as Maharashtra's CM promises strict action against the perpetrators.