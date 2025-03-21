Latest News Today Live Updates March 21, 2025: Odisha revises school timings: Check new schedule for summer months here

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 06:20 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on March 21, 2025: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

  • The Odisha government has revised school timings for Classes I to XII due to rising temperatures. Odisha Minister Nityananda Gond said that the authorities will ensure that students do not face any difficulty due to the rising temperature.
  • When Warren Buffett moves, the entire financial world sits up and takes notice. The investing icon, still going strong at 94, is arguably the most widely tracked man in global finance. Mint decodes his latest Japanese investments and what they may mean to investors.
