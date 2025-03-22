Latest News Today Live Updates March 22, 2025: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to host ‘Fair Delimitation’ meeting today: ‘Will be etched in history’

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Mar 2025, 10:08 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to host ‘Fair Delimitation’ meeting today: ‘Will be etched in history’
Read the full story here
- Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin is preparing to host ‘Fair Delimitation’ meeting in Chennai today with several prominent attendees. The event aims to focus on safeguarding federal structure through fair delimitation, MK Stalin said.
22 Mar 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: India advises students to follow US laws amid action against academicians, ‘they must comply with local laws’
Read the full story here
- The Indian government asked students abroad to adhere to local laws after two arrests in the US. Badar Khan Suri was detained for alleged ties to Hamas, and Ranjini Srinivasan self-deported to Canada after her visa was revoked.
22 Mar 2025, 08:59 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Holi celebration video, tantric rituals: New details emerge about ‘killer’ wife, her lover in chilling Meerut murder
Read the full story here
- Meerut murder: According to reports, accused Muskan and Sahil were childhood acquaintances. Many claimed that Sahil was into tantric rituals or occult practices.
22 Mar 2025, 08:53 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Donald Trump, Elon Musk at odds over China war strategy? US President drops a hint: 'Won't show it to a businessman'
Read the full story here
- Donald Trump refuted claims of a Pentagon briefing for Elon Musk on war strategies against China, calling the reports lies. He also expressed concerns about Elon Musk's potential conflict of interest.
22 Mar 2025, 08:39 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: CBI files 3 cases against multiple companies over alleged irregularities in Noida Sports City projects
Read the full story here
- The CBI registered three cases involving companies and directors related to irregularities in Sports City projects from 2011 to 2014. Allegations include breaches of project conditions, leading to a suspected financial loss of ₹9,000 crore.