Latest News Today Live Updates March 23, 2025: Anand Mahindra recommends THIS North East town for spring travel, says ‘unmatched beauty of India’ | Watch Video

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today's News Live Updates: Anand Mahindra recommends THIS North East town for spring travel, says ‘unmatched beauty of India’ | Watch Video
- Anand Mahindra has already a fantastic recommendation—an Indian town Tawang situtated in Arunachal Pradesh, which he lauded about on X. He called it ‘unmatched beauty of India’s NorthEast’.
Today's News Live Updates: OTTplay Awards 2025: From Heeramandi's Aditi Rao Hydari, Do Patti's Kajol to Rana Daggubati - Full winners list here
- OTTplay Awards 2025: The third edition of these awards recognised the exceptional performance of actors and filmmakers, with Heeramandi's Aditi Rao Hydari, Do Patti's Kajol and Rana Daggubati featuring among the celebrated winners. The ceremony was held in Mumbai on March 22.
Today's News Live Updates: David Warner slams Air India for delayed take-off, netizens react on airline's cold response: ‘Flight is not a mall’
- David Warner criticised Air India for a flight delay, claiming he boarded a plane without pilots. The airline attributed the issue to weather-related disruptions, sparking discussions online.
Today's News Live Updates: Bird flu cases are down, but the threat hasn’t passed. What to know about the H5N1 outbreak.
- By most indications, the avian influenza outbreak that has washed over U.S. farms is at an ebb. Experts don’t seem hopeful, however, that the problem has taken care of itself.
Today's News Live Updates: Burnt cash, ‘conspiracy’: Delhi HC CJ's inquiry report on Justice Yashwant Varma released | Explained in 10 points
- Delhi High Court Justice Yashwant Varma got embroiled in the controversy after a massive pile of cash was recovered from his official bungalow. The Supreme Court released the detailed inquiry report into the allegations. Here's what it says: