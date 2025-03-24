Latest News Today Live Updates March 24, 2025: Days after New Delhi Railway Station stampede during Mahakumbh, THESE 4 delayed trains cause ‘heavy rush’

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today's News Live Updates: Days after New Delhi Railway Station stampede during Mahakumbh, THESE 4 delayed trains cause ‘heavy rush’
- Several trains were delayed at New Delhi Railway Station on March 23, causing a heavy rush of passengers. Officials confirmed no injuries or stampede occurred, and the situation improved after the trains departed.
Today's News Live Updates: CM Rekha Gupta to table 'Viksit Delhi' Budget tomorrow. Session begins with 'kheer' ceremony today
- The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, kicks off its budget session with a ceremonial start. As the BJP prepares to table its first budget since regaining power, key focus areas include infrastructure, women's financial support, and environmental issues.