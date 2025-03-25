Latest News Today Live Updates March 25, 2025: Kunal Kamra: Maharashtra Congress chief slams BJP-led Mahayuti govt with ‘Taliban-like state’ jibe

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 06:46 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates on March 25, 2025: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.