Latest News Today Live Updates March 4, 2025: Shama Mohamed digs up Kangana Ranaut’s old post on Rohit Sharma amid fat-shaming row – ‘just asking’

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:59 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on March 4, 2025: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: Shama Mohamed digs up Kangana Ranaut’s old post on Rohit Sharma amid fat-shaming row – ‘just asking’

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2025, 10:59 AM IST Today's News Live Updates: Shama Mohamed digs up Kangana Ranaut’s old post on Rohit Sharma amid fat-shaming row – ‘just asking’

  • Congress leader Shama Mohamed references a past post by Kangana Ranaut to underscore her criticism of Rohit Sharma's fitness. This comes after Mansukh Mandaviya's remarks defending athletes from political scrutiny, raising questions about body shaming and the role of politicians in sports.
Read the full story here

04 Mar 2025, 09:55 AM IST Today's News Live Updates: Congress leader Shama Mohamed's old post on Virat Kohli resurfaces amid Rohit Sharma fat-shaming row

  • Congress leader Shama Mohamed's comments about Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma's weight have sparked outrage. Her remarks, made during the ICC Champions Trophy, prompted the Congress party to distance itself from her views, highlighting the fine line between sports critique and personal attacks.
Read the full story here

