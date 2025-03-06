LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates March 6, 2025: Mahila Samriddhi Scheme: How to apply for Delhi govt's ₹2,500 monthly assistance

5 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2025, 07:22 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates on March 6, 2025: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.