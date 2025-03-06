Latest News Today Live Updates March 6, 2025: Mahila Samriddhi Scheme: How to apply for Delhi govt's 2,500 monthly assistance

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Mar 2025, 07:22 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Mahila Samriddhi Scheme: How to apply for Delhi govt's ₹2,500 monthly assistance
- The Delhi government's Mahila Samriddhi Scheme promises ₹2,500 monthly assistance to eligible women, aiming to empower the financially vulnerable. Set to launch on March 8, learn about the eligibility criteria, application process, and required documents to secure this vital financial support.
06 Mar 2025, 07:11 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: ‘Music is a universal sound': Diljit Dosanjh brings Punjabi pop to the International Stage with Sia, Ed Sheeran
- Diljit Dosanjh is revolutionising music market by moving away from Bollywood soundtracks, gaining global popularity with his hip-hop and rap-infused style. His recent record-breaking 2024 Dil-Luminati tour sold 742,000 tickets worldwide, according to Warner Music Group.
06 Mar 2025, 06:36 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: How Meghan Markle's American charisma stood against royal norms - ‘Prince William saw Duchess of Sussex pulling brother’
- Meghan Markle's affectionate nature reportedly made Prince William uncomfortable, leading to tensions within the royal family. Experts suggest that her casual behavior clashed with royal traditions, deepening divides and contributing to a toxic atmosphere at Kensington Palace.
06 Mar 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Today's News Live Updates: Big Tech, Data privacy rules differ over online tracking of children on Net
- Meta, Alphabet say not allowing tech companies to track online browsing will make child safety filters ineffective