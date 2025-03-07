Latest News Today Live Updates March 7, 2025: Woman strips clothes, parades around plane for 25 minutes while ‘screaming top of lungs’; video goes viral

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today's News Live Updates: Woman strips clothes, parades around plane for 25 minutes while ‘screaming top of lungs’; video goes viral
- A Southwest Airlines flight from Houston to Phoenix was delayed when a passenger stripped naked and screamed before takeoff.
Today's News Live Updates: SpaceX's starship 'explosion' prompts Florida's biggest airports to halt flights
- SpaceX 8th test flight failure: SpaceX launched its eighth suborbital flight test from Texas, but the upper stage lost contact and disintegrated. The incident led to a flight operations closure and delays at Florida airports.