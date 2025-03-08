Latest News Today Live Updates March 8, 2025: Indian education needs a Swadeshi approach, not a Western system: BJP MP & Mysore’s ‘king’ Yaduveer Wadiyar

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today's News Live Updates: Indian education needs a Swadeshi approach, not a Western system: BJP MP & Mysore’s ‘king’ Yaduveer Wadiyar
- Yaduveer Wadiyar, the 'Maharaja of Mysore,' emphasised the need for India to adopt Swadeshi education system, moving away from Western influences. Speaking at an education event in Bengaluru, he asserted that leveraging India’s ancient culture and grassroots strength is crucial for aspirations.
Today's News Live Updates: Celebrating the Future of Marketing: Industry body awards digital marketing firms over unique innovation
- Marketing Industry body, International Advertising Association (IAA) in the ad:tech event awarded digital marketing firms over unique innovation, according to the official release.