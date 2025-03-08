Latest News Today Live Updates March 8, 2025: Indian education needs a Swadeshi approach, not a Western system: BJP MP & Mysore’s ‘king’ Yaduveer Wadiyar

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 03:36 PM IST
Livemint

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Mar 2025, 03:36 PM IST Today's News Live Updates: Indian education needs a Swadeshi approach, not a Western system: BJP MP & Mysore’s ‘king’ Yaduveer Wadiyar

  • Yaduveer Wadiyar, the 'Maharaja of Mysore,' emphasised the need for India to adopt Swadeshi education system, moving away from Western influences. Speaking at an education event in Bengaluru, he asserted that leveraging India’s ancient culture and grassroots strength is crucial for aspirations.
08 Mar 2025, 02:54 PM IST Today's News Live Updates: Celebrating the Future of Marketing: Industry body awards digital marketing firms over unique innovation

  • Marketing Industry body, International Advertising Association (IAA) in the ad:tech event awarded digital marketing firms over unique innovation, according to the official release. 
