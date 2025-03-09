Explore
Latest News Today Live Updates March 9, 2025: Holi 2025 on March 13 or 14? Solve the confusion around date and time of festival of colours here
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates March 9, 2025: Holi 2025 on March 13 or 14? Solve the confusion around date and time of festival of colours here

2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2025, 12:43 PM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on March 9, 2025: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: Holi 2025 on March 13 or 14? Solve the confusion around date and time of festival of colours here
News Today Live Updates: Holi 2025 on March 13 or 14? Solve the confusion around date and time of festival of colours here

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Mar 2025, 12:43:47 PM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Holi 2025 on March 13 or 14? Solve the confusion around date and time of festival of colours here

  • Holi, the festival of colours, brings joy and anticipation. Confusion surrounds its date, with some believing it be celebrated on March 13, while others suggest a delay due to Bhadra kaal. Holi is celebrated over a period of two days: Chhoti Holi and Rang Holi - know exact dates here.
Read the full story here

09 Mar 2025, 11:34:54 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: Australian court convicts Indian-origin man for multiple rapes: How IT consultant executed ‘predatory’ fake job scandal

  • Australian court convicted Indian-origin former IT consultant named Balesh Dhankhar of drugging and raping multiple women. He awarded 40 years imprisonment sentence for ‘premeditated and elaborately executed’ crimes. 
Read the full story here

