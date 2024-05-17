Latest News Today Live Updates May 17, 2024: 'Country will go bankrupt if..' 10 things Narendra Modi said in Mumbai rally

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
India News Live Updates: 'Country will go bankrupt if..' 10 things Narendra Modi said in Mumbai rally
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) while addressing a rally in Mumbai's Shivaji Park and exuded confidence that the results of these elections will break all previous records
India News Live Updates: Swati Maliwal case: Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar files written complaint against AAP MP, alleges ‘malafide actions’
- Delhi CM's aide files complaint against AAP MP Maliwal for creating incorrect narrative. Alleges she illegally entered CM's residence and assaulted him.
India News Live Updates: Delhi airport declared full emergency as Air India flight with 175 onboard caught fire mid-air
- Air India flight with 175 passengers onboard faced a mis-air scare on Friday due to a suspected fire in the air conditioning unit. The incident triggered a full emergency at IGI Airport. However, Flight 807 from Delhi to Bangalore landed safely at 6:38 pm
India News Live Updates: India on PoK protests: 'Consequence of Pakistan's policy of systemic plunder'
- Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said that protests witnessed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are natural consequence as exploitative policies deny the local people, rights over their own resources.
India News Live Updates: Swati Maliwal says AAP took a 'U-turn' in assault case: 'Goonda in party threatening to reveal secrets'
- Swati Maliwal alleges threat from 'goon' over assault case, criticizes AAP for changing stand
India News Live Updates: Top news: Delhivery's drone research plan, AAP on Maliwal's allegations, Sonia Gandhi's emotional pitch, more
- From logistics firm Delhivery announcing to conduct research and development in drone technology and manufacturing, to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rejecting Swati Maliwal's allegations, here are some of the top stories.
trends Live Updates: 'Should feel obligated to...': Ex-Google techie questions NRI's praising India, asks 'why you’re not there'
- A former Google engineer, Deedy Das, sparked a debate on social media by challenging NRIs to justify why they don't live in India despite praising it. He emphasized the importance of honesty about reasons for not residing in India, such as air pollution and crowdedness.
India News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu news: Flash floods hit Old Courtallam waterfalls, public entry prohibited | Watch
- The rains were induced by the weather system over the Gulf of Mannar and Kanniyakumari, resulting in water levels soaring into the Old Courtallam Falls at Courtallam.
India News Live Updates: Supreme Court reserves verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest by ED
- The Supreme Court on Friday said that Delhi Chief Minister can move trial court for grant of regular bail and reserved verdict on bail plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case.
India News Live Updates: 'I am handing over my son to you, Rahul won't disappoint you': Sonia Gandhi makes emotional pitch in Raebareli
- Congress leader Sonia Gandhi made an emotional appeal to the people of Raebareli and asked them to bestow the same love and affection to Rahul Gandhi as they did to her.
India News Live Updates: Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi Police's forensic team arrives at Arvind Kejriwal's residence | 10 latest updates
- Senior officials of Delhi Police, along with the forensic team, arrive at the residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal as part of an investigation into the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal
India News Live Updates: 'If they wind down this industry...' : Jaishankar slams Pakistan over terror - What EAM said on neighbouring countries
- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday, May 17, spoke on several issues, including relations with Pakistan, China and other neighbouring countries while addressing the annual general meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), in Delhi.
India News Live Updates: AAP made an accused in Delhi excise policy case: Report
- AAP made an accused in Delhi excise policy case: Report
India News Live Updates: India Inc’s spending on CSR initiatives hit a speed bump in FY23
- In FY23, the most recent year for which data is available, the CSR budgets of listed companies grew much more slowly than their net profits, a recent analysis showed.
India News Live Updates: IMD issued red alert for heavy rainfall till 21 May, heatwave likely in Haryana, UP | See full forecast
- Senior IMD scientist said the weather agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and South Karnataka in the next five days.
World News Live Updates: Hundreds of Indian students protest against 'deportation' from Canada: 'Immigration policy changed overnight'
- In February, Canada's Prince Edward Island (PEI) region government announced it would cut the number of people from other countries that it nominates for permanent residency, a report said.
India News Live Updates: Swati Maliwal assault case: As video surfaces, AAP MP says ‘political hitman’ making efforts to save himself
- As CCTV footage surfaced, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal said that this time as well this 'political hitman' is making efforts to save himself.
India News Live Updates: Swati Maliwal case: ‘Slapped 7-8 times, kicked in chest, stomach’, FIR details against Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar
- Swati Maliwal accused Delhi CM's PA of assaulting her by slapping and kicking multiple times.
India News Live Updates: Cyclone forming in Bay of Bengal expected to hit THESE states from May 23
- A cyclone is forming in the Bay of Bengal and is projected to affect Odisha, Maharashtra, and Gujarat from May 23 to May 27.
India News Live Updates: Swati Maliwal case: 'Speak on issue and apologise', FM Sitharaman tells Arvind Kejriwal
- Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticized Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for remaining silent on Swati Maliwal's assault allegations. Despite promises of action from AAP MP Sanjay Singh, the accused was seen with Kejriwal in Lucknow.
India News Live Updates: Lok Sabha election 2024: NDA may not win 370-410 seats, but will improve 2019 tally, says Antique Broking
- Lok Sabha election 2024: Antique Stock Broking believes the drop in voter turnout might have a minimal impact on BJP-held seats. The drop is mainly seen in seats where the party won with a very high winning margin of over 20 per cent in 2019.
trends Live Updates: Virat Kohli's child to be a future cricket star? RCB star says daughter Vamika ‘enjoying swinging bat’ | Watch video
- Virat Kohli's child to be a cricket star? RCB star says daughter Vamika ‘enjoying swinging bat’
Today News Live Updates: North Korea fires yet another ballistic missile toward sea
- North Korea's series of weapon testing registered a new entry on Friday, South Korea's military informed.
trends Live Updates: Queen Camilla drops update on King Charles's health, says ‘he would be better if…’
- King Charles III is currently undergoing cancer treatment. Recently, his wife Queen Camilla gave a big update on his health
World News Live Updates: Hezbollah introduces new weapons and tactics against Israel as war in Gaza drags on
- Amid the ongoing Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza, Lebanese militant group Hezbollah this week struck a military post in northern Israel using a drone that fired two missiles.
World News Live Updates: Dream turned into nightmare! Indian student Devarshi Deka left paralysed for life after assault in Australia
- Indian student Devarshi Deka came to Australia last year to study a Masters of Professional Accounting at the University of Tasmania (UTAS) in Hobart. However, an assault left him paralyzed for life.
