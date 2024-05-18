Latest News Today Live Updates May 18, 2024: US Fed chair Jerome Powell working from home after testing positive for COVID-19

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
World News Live Updates: US Fed chair Jerome Powell working from home after testing positive for COVID-19
- Powell last tested positive for Covid in January 2023. There was little reaction in financial markets after the Fed's announcement of Powell's latest COVID-19 infection.
trends Live Updates: Kate Middleton cancer: Princess of Wales' battle is 'becoming more & more difficult' while children are kept in the dark
- Kate has been handling the treatments like a ‘warrior’ and taking all the time she needs to rest and recover.
trends Live Updates: Reader's Digest shuts down ops in UK after 86 years: 'Just couldn’t withstand financial pressures of...'
- Reader's Digest UK closes after 86 years citing financial challenges. Editor-in-Chief Eva Mackevic thanked colleagues and reassured writers about pending payments.
trends Live Updates: 'Right' way to pour beer: Netizens react to viral video, says 'what a waste'
- Recently, a reel was posted on Instagram where a man was seen explaining the right way to pour beer in the glass. He differentiated the hard pour or the soft pour and following the video was uploaded, it has gone viral.
trends Live Updates: Indian pilot Captain Gopichand Thotakura to fly to space tomorrow | When and where to watch Blue Origin's mission Live
- Captain Gopichand Thotakura will be the first civilian and the second Indian to fly to space.
India News Live Updates: BJP runs itself: What JP Nadda said on RSS' presence within party
- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda said that the BJP is a political organisation and RSS, a cultural and social organisation, which does its own work.
Today News Live Updates: Top 8 news on May 18: Violence in Kyrgyzstan, Kejriwal to go to BJP headquarters tomorrow, new Covid wave & more
- Top 8 news of May 18: Amid attacks in Kyrgyzstan, India and Pakistan issue advisory to students. Kejriwal says he will go to BJP headquarters at 12 noon on Sunday. Singapore faces new COVID-19 wave
India News Live Updates: Prajwal Revanna case: DK Shivakumar rejects BJP leader's allegations of ' ₹100 Crore offer to defame PM Modi'
- Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Saturday rejected BJP leader G Devaraje Gowda's allegations of offering money to defame PM Modi and JD leaders
World News Live Updates: Violence in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek: Amid attacks, India and Pakistan issue advisory to students - 10 crucial updates
- Embassies of India and Pakistan in Kyrgyzstan have asked student to stay indoors after mob violence against international students in Bishkek.
trends Live Updates: Italian doctors, who tended to Pope Francis, flew to London to perform abdominal surgery on Kate Middleton
- The distinguished team of specialists was flown into London for the high-stake operation of the Princess of Wales
World News Live Updates: Singapore faces new COVID-19 wave, 25,900 cases reported in a week, masks advisory issued
- Singapore is experiencing a new wave of COVID-19, as authorities recorded more than 25,900 cases from May 5 to 11. The cases are nearly doubling week-on-week. The government has issued a health advisory asking people to wear masks again
India News Live Updates: Bengaluru-bound Air India Express flight with 137 onboard makes 'emergency landing' at Tiruchirappally
- Bengaluru-bound Air India Express flight with 137 onboard makes 'emergency landing' at Tiruchirappally
India News Live Updates: Swati Maliwal assault case: Bibhav Kumar arrested; AAP claims MP 'blackmailed' by BJP | 10 updates
- A senior police officer said Bibhav Kumar was arrested from the chief minister's residence on Saturday. The officer said Kumar had gone there in the morning to meet Arvind Kejriwal.
India News Live Updates: IMD issues red alert for severe heatwave, extreme rainfall in 5 states till May 23 | See full forecast
- IMD Update: Weather department warns of severe heatwave in Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and predicted heat waves in east and central India. Red alert for heavy rainfall in Kerala and Tamil Nadu till 21 May.
trends Live Updates: ‘Historic’: Saudi Arabia hosts 1st swimwear fashion show, signals ‘softening’ austere image
- Saudi Arabia hosted its first swimsuit fashion show, featuring models in one-piece swimsuits, marking a significant shift from the conservative norms of the past. The event took place at the Red Sea Fashion Week at the St. Regis Red Sea Resort.
trends Live Updates: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ratan Tata urges Mumbaikars to vote on May 20: ‘Monday is voting day!’
- Mumbai will vote on May 20. A day before, Lo Ratan Tata shares a message before Lok Sabha voting, urging people to' go out and…’
India News Live Updates: Legendary Indian banker Narayanan Vaghul passes away
- Vaghul, who won the Padma Bhushan award in 2009, helped build ICICI Bank
India News Live Updates: Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case: Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar detained by Delhi Police
- Former PS of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Bibhav Kumar detained by Delhi Police in connection with AAP MP Swati Maliwal assault case.
Today News Live Updates: Afghanistan floods: Fifty people lost their lives due to heavy rains
- Afghanistan floods: Nearly fifty people lost their lives amid heavy rainfall and sever flooding in the central province of the country
India News Live Updates: Legendary Indian banker Narayanan Vaghul critical
- Indian banker Narayanan Vaghul, who helped build ICICI Bank, is currently on ventilator support
India News Live Updates: Prajwal Revanna case: No objection to action against grandson if found guilty, says former PM Deve Gowda
- H D Deve Gowda addressed sexual abuse allegations against his grandson Prajwal Revanna, stating he would accept any action if proven guilty.
India News Live Updates: Top news this week: PM Modi files nomination for Lok Sabha election, Swati Maliwal case, Q4 results and more
- From PM Modi's filing nomination for the Lok Sabha election to AAP MP Swati Maliwal's case and from Q4 results to Vedanta dividend, check out the top political, corporate finance, and business news between May 12 and May 18
India News Live Updates: Raghav Chadha reaches Arvind Kejriwal's residence, first appearance after eye surgery | Watch
- AAP MP Raghav Chadha visits Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after eye surgery in UK.
trends Live Updates: Indians likely to visit Russia without visa soon. All you need to know
- Indians may soon travel to Russia without visa as talks to ease travel are set to begin in June. Russia and India aim to strengthen tourism ties through visa-free group tourist exchanges.
trends Live Updates: Where was Mona Lisa painted? Italian geologist decodes Da Vinci's 500-year-old mystery
- Geologist Pizzorusso's research combines art and science to pinpoint Mona Lisa's location in Lecco, Italy, challenging previous theories with geological findings.
World News Live Updates: Bishkek mob violence: Why India and Pakistani students are being attacked in Kyrgyzstan? Explained
- Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses concerns about Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan and instructs envoy to provide necessary help.
India News Live Updates: Indian students in Kyrgystan advised to ‘stay indoors’ amid mob violence: ‘We are in touch with…’
- Indian Embassy in Kyrgyz Republic updates students to stay indoors and contact them for any issues during the calm situation.
World News Live Updates: Rishi Sunak-Akshata Murty wealth surges by ₹12.91 billion amid UK billionaire slowdown
- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty's wealth surged by 122 million pounds, reaching 651 million pounds, largely due to Murty's stake in Infosys. The couple's fortune fell short of its 2022 peak but continues to rise
World News Live Updates: US news: 6-month-old baby shot multiple times by father in Phoenix, netizens enraged ‘who the hell…’
- A man shot his 6-month-old baby multiple times Friday at a home northwest of Phoenix after taking the infant and its mother captive, but the mother escaped with minor injuries and the child was expected to survive.
India News Live Updates: Haryana: Bus catches fire in Nuh, 10 people dead
- Haryana Nuh fire tragedy: Nearly ten people lost their lives after the bus they were travelling in caught fire on Saturday.
trends Live Updates: India's Canada craze sparks debate online: ‘Should I stop learning French for Punjabi?’ netizens react
- The 'Canada Craze' among Indians continues due to liberal immigration policies. Natives debate learning Punjabi over French, one of Canada's official languages.
Today News Live Updates: WATCH| Taiwan parliament member runs away with bill to prevent passing; netizens say, ‘Is there a bill about stealing…’
- Taiwanese lawmakers were embroiled in an unusual incident on Friday when a parliament member expressed dissent by procuring a bill and absconded with it to prevent its passage.
World News Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Biggest advantage for Russia was…’, Zelensky calls for ‘fair peace’ deal
- Ukrainian President Zelensky warns of potential escalation in the Russian offensive, calls for a 'fair peace' and urges allies to send more air defense. He dismisses the idea of an Olympic truce and calls for a peace summit in Switzerland without Russia's participation.
India News Live Updates: Delhi Traffic Alert! Avoid THESE roads for PM Modi-Rahul Gandhi election rallies today. Details here
- Delhi Police makes special traffic arrangements for political rallies by PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi on May 18. Commuters advised to avoid certain roads. Security beefed up with 4-layer cordon involving SPG and local police.
India News Live Updates: After ‘xenophobic’ remark, US takes U-turn, calls India ‘vibrant democracy’
- The US White House praised Indian citizens for voting, calling India one of the most vibrant democracies. The statement came after Biden labeled India as 'xenophobic' along with Japan.
India News Live Updates: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh returns home after going missing for 25 days
- Gurucharan Singh, famous for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, returned home on 17 May after disappearing on April 22.
India News Live Updates: Hyderabad software engineer Abbaraju Prudhvi Raj dies in road accident in US
- The deceased has been identified as Abbaraju Prudhvi Raj, 30, who worked as a software engineer in the US
India News Live Updates: Weather updates: Heatwave alert in Delhi and other regions, rainfall in THESE southern states. Check IMD predictions
- The IMD warned that severe heatwave conditions are very likely in some parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi from May 18 to 21
World News Live Updates: Russia-China ties: ‘Exchanging hugs?’ White House jokes about Putin, Xi meeting
- The White House downplays significance of Putin and Xi Jinping hugging in Beijing, saying no major advances seen in China-Russia relations.
trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events in history on May 18, From India's first nuclear test in 1974 to eruption of Mount St. Helens
- India conducted its first nuclear test, 'Smiling Buddha,' in 1974, making it the sixth nuclear power in the world under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's leadership.
India News Live Updates: Top Events on May 18: Modi-Rahul in Delhi, Gyanvapi case in Varanasi court, heatwave alert, and more
- Top Events on May 18: PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, JP Nadda in Himachal Pradesh, Gyanvapi case hearing in Varanasi court, NSE-BSE special trading session, heatwave and rainfall alerts in various states from Saturday, and more.
