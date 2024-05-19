Latest News Today Live Updates May 19, 2024: Hinduja Group's Indian-origin chairperson is UK's wealthiest individual with net worth of £37.196 billion

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 May 2024, 05:44 PM IST
Today News Live Updates: Hinduja Group's Indian-origin chairperson is UK's wealthiest individual with net worth of £37.196 billion
Read the full story here
- Gopichand Hinduja remains the richest individual in the UK for the sixth consecutive year with a net worth of £37.196 billion, followed by Leonard Blavatnik and the Reuben family. Lakshmi Mittal also made the top 10 list with £14.92 billion.
19 May 2024, 04:30 PM IST
Today News Live Updates: This UK Royal broke code of conduct during Barack Obama's 2016 visit to the UK
Read the full story here
- Prince George's breach of royal protocol by wearing a dressing gown to meet President Obama was deemed disrespectful. Obama's reaction was described as a 'slap in the face.'
19 May 2024, 04:21 PM IST
India News Live Updates: Highway construction targets to be lowered in FY25 in spite of post-election growth agenda
Read the full story here
- The Centre looking at fixing “moderate but realistic" highway construction target of 12,000-13,000 km for FY25.
19 May 2024, 03:50 PM IST
Today News Live Updates: Elon Musk's Tesla 'silent'; yet to inform government about plans to enter India: Official
Read the full story here
- Elon Musk's Tesla is yet to reveal its India plans. Musk postponed his visit, citing heavy obligations.
19 May 2024, 03:16 PM IST
trends Live Updates: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs 'dragging, kicking' Cassie Ventura in 2016 caught on CCTV | Video
Read the full story here
- CNN obtained CCTV footage of Sean Diddy Comb's physical altercation with Cassie Ventura in 2016. Ventura's claims aligned with the video from the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles.
19 May 2024, 02:04 PM IST
Today News Live Updates: India may export 14,000 tonnes non-basmati rice to Mauritius and 7,500 tonnes of onions to Qatar
Read the full story here
- The export of rice comes against the backdrop of an export ban since last July, with $550 per tonne minimum export price (MEP) and 40% export duty on onions.
19 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST
India News Live Updates: Heatwave in Delhi: Red alert issued, maximum to settle around 44 degree today
Read the full story here
- According to the IMD, North India, including several parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi will suffer from severe heatwave till May 21
19 May 2024, 01:30 PM IST
India News Live Updates: Jyoti Ratre, 55, becomes oldest Indian woman to conquer Mount Everest: Who is she?
Read the full story here
- Mountain climber Jyoti Ratre became the oldest lady to summit Mount Everest. The 55-year-old entrepreneur from Madhya Pradesh was aided by climbing guides Lakpa Nuru Sherpa, Ming Nuru Sherpa, and Pasang Tenzing Sherpa.
19 May 2024, 12:59 PM IST
Today News Live Updates: Lucknow police issues traffic advisory ahead of Lok Sabha polling on May 20; Know what's open, closed today
Read the full story here
- Lucknow Police issued a traffic advisory for May 19, ahead of polling day, giving traffic restrictions and diversions.
19 May 2024, 12:28 PM IST
trends Live Updates: Why did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to Nigeria leave King Charles ‘furious’?
Read the full story here
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent trip to Nigeria has caused outrage within the British royal family, with Prince William and King Charles reportedly furious. Despite stepping back from royal duties, their actions during the trip closely resembled an official royal tour.
19 May 2024, 12:13 PM IST
India News Live Updates: Delhi's ITO metro station to remain shut today due to AAP protest outside BJP HQ
Read the full story here
- Swati Maliwal, AAP Rajya Sabha MP, has claimed that Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar assaulted her when she went to the CM's office in Civil Lines
19 May 2024, 11:51 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Kyrgyzstan Violence: From why it happened, to an update on the students, and India's response — All you need to know
Read the full story here
- Kyrgyzstan Violence: Violent mobs targeted hostels housing international students after Kyrgyz locals accused officials of 'lenient treatment' towards foreign students involved in a fight. The Indian Embassy has advised students to stay indoors and contact them if needed.
19 May 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Kerala rains: IMD issues red alert for heavy showers till May 20 in THESE districts; check full weather forecast here
Read the full story here
- The IMD issued red alert for heavy showers in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts for May 19 and 20. Heavy rains prompted travel bans and restricted routine activities in many Kerala districts
19 May 2024, 11:21 AM IST
trends Live Updates: What does Google CEO Sundar Pichai like to eat in India? 'Dosa in Bengaluru, Chole Bhature if it is…'
Read the full story here
- Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai recently talked about his favourite Indian food and said that he liked Dosa, Chole Bhature and pav bhaji
19 May 2024, 10:52 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Alice Stewart, CNN political commentator and veteran political adviser, dies at 58
Read the full story here
- CNN political commentator and veteran political adviser Alice Stewart, 58, found dead in Bellevue neighbourhood. No foul play suspected.
19 May 2024, 10:51 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling in Mumbai tomorrow! Know what's closed, what's open
Read the full story here
- Maharashtra gears up for the final phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 20, with significant constituencies like Mumbai participating. Schools, colleges, and banks will remain closed.
19 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Mumbai Bomb Threat: Police on alert after call about blast at McDonald's in city's Dadar area
Read the full story here
- Mumbai Bomb Threat: Police on alert after call about blast at McDonald's in city's Dadar area
19 May 2024, 10:03 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Swati Mali case: Security beefed up outside BJP headquarters ahead of AAP protest; Delhi Police issues traffic advisory
Read the full story here
- Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory in view of the proposed protest by a AAP at DDU Marg in Delhi today. The agitators are set to march towards BJP headquarters to protest against the arrest of Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case.
19 May 2024, 09:10 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Jammu-Kashmir: BJP leader killed, Jaipur couple attacked in separate terror attacks ahead of Lok Sabha polls, 5 updates
Read the full story here
- A BJP leader was killed and a tourist couple from Jaipur was injured in two separate terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday
19 May 2024, 08:41 AM IST
World News Live Updates: Singapore braces for Covid-19 wave as cases surge
Read the full story here
- Covid-19 cases in Singapore nearly doubled to 25,900 in the week of May 5 to 11, compared with 13,700 in the prior period.
19 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST
trends Live Updates: Viral videos show meteorite crossing Portugal and Spain, internet goes crazy
Read the full story here
- Several users on social media shared videos of a meteorite crossing the skies of Portugal and Spain on Saturday
19 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Kochi bound Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Bengaluru airport with 179 onboard; Details here
Read the full story here
- Minutes after the Kochi bound Air India Express flight took off from Bengaluru, a fire was noticed on one of its engines which prompted emergency landing at Bengaluru's airport.
19 May 2024, 07:01 AM IST
India News Live Updates: IMD issues red alert as heatwave grips northern India, heavy rainfall likely in Kerala. 10 updates
Read the full story here
- IMD said southwest monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on May 31. Gradually when the monsoon progresses northward, states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, national capital Delhi will also get relief from scorching summer temperatures by mid-June
19 May 2024, 06:56 AM IST
World News Live Updates: US Elections 2024: Donald Trump pledges to roll back Joe Biden's gun controls if elected, accepts gun lobby endorsement
Read the full story here
- Trump pledges to 'roll back' Biden gun rules, fire ATF chief at NRA rally
19 May 2024, 06:50 AM IST
trends Live Updates: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘Let’s carry out our duty as Indians,’ Shah Rukh Khan urges people to exercise their franchise
Read the full story here
- As Maharashtra prepares to vote on May 20, Bollywood actors have encouraged people to cast their ballots and fulfill their duty as citizens of India.
19 May 2024, 06:48 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Top Events on May 19: Modi-Mamata in Bengal, Kejriwal's visit to BJP headquarters, monsoon in Andaman, and more
Read the full story here
- Top Events on May 19: PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh, Southwest Monsoon to hit Andaman and Nicobar islands, IPL 2024, and more.
19 May 2024, 06:44 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi court sends Bibhav Kumar to five days police custody
Read the full story here
- Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's former personal assistant Bibhav Kumar has been sent to five days police custody by Delhi court in connection with the alleged assault on AAP leader Swati Maliwal.
19 May 2024, 06:31 AM IST
trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events in history on May 19, Prince Harry Meghan Markle's wedding to Jamsetji Tata death anniversary
Read the full story here
- On this day: Key events in history on May 19, Prince Harry Meghan Markle wedding day to Jamshedji Tata death anniversary