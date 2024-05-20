Active Stocks
Latest News Today Live Updates May 20, 2024: Sean 'Diddy' Combs issues apology after video shows him beating ex-girlfriend Cassie: 'Difficult to reflect on…'
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates May 20, 2024: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs issues apology after video shows him beating ex-girlfriend Cassie: ‘Difficult to reflect on…’

9 min read . Updated: 20 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on May 20, 2024: Sean P. Diddy Combs with Casandra Ventura at the premiere of 'The Perfect Match' at the Arclight Theatre in Los Angeles on March 7, 2016. Combs issued an apology on May 19 after surveillance video shoed him physically assaulting his then-girlfriend Casandra Ventura. (Photo: iStock)Premium
Latest news on May 20, 2024: Sean P. Diddy Combs with Casandra Ventura at the premiere of 'The Perfect Match' at the Arclight Theatre in Los Angeles on March 7, 2016. Combs issued an apology on May 19 after surveillance video shoed him physically assaulting his then-girlfriend Casandra Ventura. (Photo: iStock)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 May 2024, 08:35:55 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs issues apology after video shows him beating ex-girlfriend Cassie: ‘Difficult to reflect on…’

  • Sean Diddy Combs issued an apology, admitting to beating his ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura in a hotel hallway in 2016 after surveillance video surfaced showing him physically assaulting her.
Read the full story here

20 May 2024, 08:06:48 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Iran President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter found, Red Crescent chief says situation 'not good'

  • Iran Red Crescent said that over 70 search and rescue teams were present near the site of President Raeisi's copter crash.
Read the full story here

20 May 2024, 07:48:33 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Red alert for heatwave in Delhi, 3 more states today; IMD issues heavy rainfall warning in THESE. Check weather updates

  • IMD forecasts severe heatwave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi over the next few days. Check the weather report for exact dates
Read the full story here

20 May 2024, 07:35:07 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Earthquake today: 4 magnitude quake hits Ladakh

  • Magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits Ladakh on 20/05/2024 at 05:49:01 IST, with epicenter at 35.93 N, 73.95 E, 10 Km deep, as per NCS.
Read the full story here

20 May 2024, 07:31:01 AM IST

trends Live Updates: On this day: Events on May 20, Vasco da Gama arrived in India, birthday of blue jeans to Christopher Columbus' death

  • On this day: Vasco da Gama arrived in India and discovered the sea route on May 20, 1498. Here are other significant events that occurred in history and in world geography on this day.
Read the full story here

20 May 2024, 07:28:30 AM IST

India News Live Updates: India to have world's second-largest metro system in two years: Hardeep Puri

  • Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted the rapid development of urban metro transport in India, aiming to have the world's second-largest urban metro system in the next two and a half years
Read the full story here

20 May 2024, 07:03:25 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Iran President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter crashes, search underway | 10 updates

  • Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian's helicopter crashes; search operation is going on and several countries such as Russia, European nations are assisting the country
Read the full story here

20 May 2024, 06:48:44 AM IST

India News Live Updates: PM Modi calls for voting in ‘record’ numbers in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase 5 today: ‘Women and young voters to…'

  • Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday has urged people to come out in large numbers and cast their vote in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls.
Read the full story here

20 May 2024, 06:42:45 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Top news today: Lok Sabha elections Phase 5 voting; PM Modi's Odisha rallies, SC hearing on new criminal laws, and more

  • Lok Sabha elections: Phase 5 voting across 49 constituencies; key battles expected.
Read the full story here

20 May 2024, 06:29:22 AM IST

trends Live Updates: Google Doodle marks fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 with iconic voting symbol

  • Google Doodle Today: Lok Sabha Elections phase 5 voting will begin in 49 seats across 8 states within hours
Read the full story here

20 May 2024, 06:00:07 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: GST Council to hear gaming firms' plea on past tax demands

  • Central and state GST officials are examining the grievances of online gaming companies and their request for relief from the tax notices issued for the period till October 2023, totalling over 1.12 trillion, across 71 cases
Read the full story here

