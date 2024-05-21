Latest News Today Live Updates May 21, 2024: Delhi excise policy case: High Court to hear bail plea of Manish Sisodia today

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Live Updates: Delhi excise policy case: High Court to hear bail plea of Manish Sisodia today
- Delhi High Court to give judgment on Manish Sisodia's bail plea in ED and CBI cases related to excise policy. Sisodia's bail plea reserved by Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma. Rouse Avenue Court rejects Sisodia's bail plea for the second time in the case.
trends Live Updates: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani to host Anant-Radhika's 2nd pre-wedding bash? Check date, venue, guest list here
- Mukesh and Nita Ambani are hosting a second pre-wedding bash for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
trends Live Updates: Buddha Purnima 2024: Date, quotes, best places to observe celebrations in India, and more
- Temples and homes are decorated with colourful lanterns and lights to create a festive atmosphere. Illuminated displays depicting Buddha's life scenes are set up in public places.
India News Live Updates: Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states till May 24. Check details here
- South India to experience heavy to heavy rainfall in various regions till May 24, with Coastal Karnataka expecting rain on May 21-22 and South Interior Karnataka till May 21.
India News Live Updates: Top events on May 21: PM Modi's rally in Kashi, India declares state mourning after Iran President's death and more
- Top events of May 21: India observes state mourning after Iran President's death; PM Modi to campaign in Varanasi, BHEL Q4 result; Registration window for marks verification application closes for CBSE Class 12 results and more
World News Live Updates: Joe Biden calls ICC's arrest warrants against Israeli PM ‘outrageous’, says ‘What's happening in Gaza is not genocide’
- let me be clear
trends Live Updates: On this day: Events on May 21, From Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, 1991 to Commune of Paris, 1871
- May 21 marks significant events in history including the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the observance of National Anti-Terrorism Day in India, the birth of nuclear physicist Andrey Sakharov, and the founding of the American Association of the Red Cross.
World News Live Updates: Mint Primer : India’s ties with Iran: What after Ebrahim Raisi?
- Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, 63, and foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, 60, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Mint looks at the implications of Raisi’s death for India and the wider region.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!