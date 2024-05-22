Latest News Today Live Updates May 22, 2024: Delhi Traffic Alert! Avoid THESE routes for PM Modi's election rally in Dwarka today. Check full advisory here

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Live Updates: Delhi Traffic Alert! Avoid THESE routes for PM Modi's election rally in Dwarka today. Check full advisory here
- Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for PM Modi's rally in Dwarka, diverting routes like Kargil Chowk, Sector-18, and advising public transport use. Commuters urged to cooperate, plan journeys ahead of Lok Sabha elections on May 22 and polling on May 25.
Today News Live Updates: Polling in Delhi amid red alert for heatwave on May 25; ‘Temperatures to be high,’ say weather officials
- The weather department has forecasted heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in Delhi for May 25. Consequently, the national capital will be on red alert as residents head to the polls for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
India News Live Updates: Pune Porsche accident: Car registration stalled since March over unpaid ₹1,758 fee
- The Porsche car involved in the accident in Pune had pending permanent registration due to unpaid fees. The 17-year-old driver, allegedly intoxicated, was driving without proper registration.
World News Live Updates: 2024 US elections: Donald Trump's campaign to begin accepting donations through cryptocurrency
- Donald Trump's campaign is now accepting cryptocurrency donations through a fundraising page on Coinbase, including Bitcoin, Ether, US Dollar Coin, Shiba Inu Coin, and Dogecoin.
Today News Live Updates: Is your degree worth more than you think? Employers offer premiums of up to 20% for these skills
- A Deloitte India survey reveals a 5.2% CAGR in campus compensation over 5 years. M Tech and CA / CFA courses witnessed the highest salary increase, while the weightage of 'variable pay' rose by 2.5% in FY23-24.
Today News Live Updates: Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder: Indians accused of killing the Khalistan separatist appear before Canada court
- Three Indian nationals accused of killing Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar appeared in person before Canadian court on Tuesday while fourth appeared via video conference.
trends Live Updates: On this Day: Key events in history on May 21, From Adolf Hitler signing ‘Pact of Steel’, 1939 to ‘Joplin’ tornado in US
- May 22: Richard Wagner born in 1972, USS Scorpion sinks in 1968, marking significant historical events
Today News Live Updates: Heatwave warning for North India: Delhi, 4 other states on red alert today; IMD predicts heavy showers for Kerala
- Maximum temperatures across Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh were reported to have exceeded 45 degrees Celsius on May 21. Read full weather forecast here with heavy rainfall warning in Kerala today.
India News Live Updates: Top Events on May 22: PM Modi in Delhi, heatwave alert, SpiceJet's deadline to pay dues, and more
- Top Events on May 22: PM Modi in Delhi, IMD issues heatwave alert, IPL 2024, SpiceJet's deadline to pay its dues, and more.
