Latest News Today Live Updates May 23, 2024: Heatwave alert! IMD issues heatwave warning for Punjab, Haryana, 3 more states today; Heavy showers to lash Kerala

Today News Live Updates: Heatwave alert! IMD issues heatwave warning for Punjab, Haryana, 3 more states today; Heavy showers to lash Kerala
- The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for five states—Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh—on Thursday, May 23, predicting severe heatwave conditions
India News Live Updates: Top Events on May 23: PM Modi in Punjab, Odisha on cyclone alert, heatwave in Delhi, and more
- Top Events on May 23: PM Modi in Punjab, heatwave alert in Delhi along with other states, Odisha on cyclone alert, Poco F6 launch, and more.
trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events in history on May 23, India's first woman to reach summit Mount Everest to World Turtle Day
- On this day: Key events in history on May 23, India's first woman to summit Mount Everest to China's Tibet invasion
Today News Live Updates: Crunch season at IITs as many students yet to find jobs
- IITs are reaching out to startups, alumni and recruiters from new segments, and sounding out companies which have previously hired from their campuses.
trends Live Updates: Google Doodle Today: Celebrating anniversary of Accordion's 1829 patent - A versatile instrument with global impact
- Google Doodle Today: Google Doodle pays tribute to the accordion, patented in 1829 on this day. The instrument is known for its impact on music genres.