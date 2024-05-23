LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates May 23, 2024: Heatwave alert! IMD issues heatwave warning for Punjab, Haryana, 3 more states today; Heavy showers to lash Kerala

4 min read . Updated: 23 May 2024, 06:55 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.