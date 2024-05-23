Hello User
Latest News Today Live Updates May 23, 2024: Heatwave alert! IMD issues heatwave warning for Punjab, Haryana, 3 more states today; Heavy showers to lash Kerala

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 06:55 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on May 23, 2024: Heatwave alert: Temperature soared as high as 48 degree Celsius in Rajasthan's Barmer on May 22.

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 May 2024, 06:55 AM IST Today News Live Updates: Heatwave alert! IMD issues heatwave warning for Punjab, Haryana, 3 more states today; Heavy showers to lash Kerala

  • The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for five states—Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh—on Thursday, May 23, predicting severe heatwave conditions
Read the full story here

23 May 2024, 06:35 AM IST India News Live Updates: Top Events on May 23: PM Modi in Punjab, Odisha on cyclone alert, heatwave in Delhi, and more

  • Top Events on May 23: PM Modi in Punjab, heatwave alert in Delhi along with other states, Odisha on cyclone alert, Poco F6 launch, and more.
Read the full story here

23 May 2024, 06:31 AM IST trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events in history on May 23, India's first woman to reach summit Mount Everest to World Turtle Day

  • On this day: Key events in history on May 23, India's first woman to summit Mount Everest to China's Tibet invasion
Read the full story here

23 May 2024, 06:30 AM IST Today News Live Updates: Crunch season at IITs as many students yet to find jobs

  • IITs are reaching out to startups, alumni and recruiters from new segments, and sounding out companies which have previously hired from their campuses.
Read the full story here

23 May 2024, 06:29 AM IST trends Live Updates: Google Doodle Today: Celebrating anniversary of Accordion's 1829 patent - A versatile instrument with global impact

  • Google Doodle Today: Google Doodle pays tribute to the accordion, patented in 1829 on this day. The instrument is known for its impact on music genres.
Read the full story here

