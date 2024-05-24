Active Stocks
Thu May 23 2024 15:59:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 175.45 1.24%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 372.30 -0.43%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 319.75 -1.86%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 1,442.00 2.29%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 832.35 1.59%
Latest News Today Live Updates May 24, 2024: Weather today: IMD warns of heatwave in Delhi, 3 more states; Kerala on red alert for heavy showers; full forecast here
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates May 24, 2024: Weather today: IMD warns of heatwave in Delhi, 3 more states; Kerala on red alert for heavy showers; full forecast here

4 min read . Updated: 24 May 2024, 06:43 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on May 24, 2024: Heatwave alert: The IMD issued severe heatwave warning for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi today.
Latest news on May 24, 2024: Heatwave alert: The IMD issued severe heatwave warning for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi today.

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 May 2024, 06:43:31 AM IST

Today News Live Updates: Weather today: IMD warns of heatwave in Delhi, 3 more states; Kerala on red alert for heavy showers; full forecast here

  • The IMD weather forecast suggests that warm night conditions will take a toll over Rajasthan till May 27; and in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh till May 25.
Read the full story here

24 May 2024, 06:39:21 AM IST

World News Live Updates: US political consultant Steven Kramer indicted over AI-generated Joe Biden robocalls, faces $6 million fine

  • Louisiana political consultant indicted for fake robocall imitating Biden to deter votes in New Hampshire primary. Faces felony voter suppression charges and court appearances on June 14.
Read the full story here

24 May 2024, 06:38:38 AM IST

trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events in history on May 24, opening of Brooklyn Bridge to birth of Queen Victoria

  • On this day: The famous Brooklyn Bridge connecting New York and Brooklyn opened in 1883 after 14 years of construction. Here are other key events in history on this day.
Read the full story here

24 May 2024, 06:29:31 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Top Events on May 24: Modi-Mayawati in Punjab, Pune Porsche crash case, cyclone Remal alert, and more

  • Top Events on May 24: PM Modi in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, Mayawati in Punjab, voter numbers case in Supreme Court, Pune Porsche crash case, Cyclone Remal alert, IPL 2024, and more.
Read the full story here

24 May 2024, 06:00:27 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Data recap: Silver rally, travel index, Q4 earnings and more

  • News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
Read the full story here

