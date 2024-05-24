Latest News Today Live Updates May 24, 2024: Weather today: IMD warns of heatwave in Delhi, 3 more states; Kerala on red alert for heavy showers; full forecast here

LIVE UPDATES

4 min read . 06:43 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.