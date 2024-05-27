Latest News Today Live Updates May 27, 2024: US Tornado news: Severe storms cause massive destructions in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas; at least 15 dead

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
World News Live Updates: US Tornado news: Severe storms cause massive destructions in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas; at least 15 dead
- The dead included two children, aged 2 and 5, and three members of a family, the sheriff said.
trends Live Updates: On this Day: Events in history on May 27, former PM Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary, 1964; Golden Gate Bridge opened
- May 27th is a significant day in history with events like Jawaharlal Nehru's death anniversary in 1964, the opening of the Golden Gate Bridge in 1937, and the signing of the Treaty of Copenhagen in 1660.
India News Live Updates: Heatwave alert: IMD issues red alert in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana; heavy rains predicted in THESE states
- Heatwave alert: On Sunday, temperatures exceed 45 degree Celsius in North India. Phalodi, Rajasthan registers highest temperature at 49.8 degree Celsius.