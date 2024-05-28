Latest News Today Live Updates May 28, 2024: Earthquake today: Quake of magnitude 3.1 jolts Uttarakhand

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
India News Live Updates: Earthquake today: Quake of magnitude 3.1 jolts Uttarakhand
- Earthquake today: The National Center for Seismology (NMS) reported that an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale occurred on May 28 at 6:43 am in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh.
India News Live Updates: Bomb threat on IndiGo Flight from Delhi to Varanasi; aircraft moved to isolation bay
- A bomb threat on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Varanasi prompted the aircraft to be moved to an isolation bay for investigation. Aviation security and a bomb disposal team are on site for further inspection.
India News Live Updates: Top events today: PM Modi to address rallies in West Bengal, Odisha; Iran's presidential elections; and more
- Top Meghalaya schools will remain closed on May 28 due to cyclone 'Remal'; PM Modi and Amit Shah will hold rallies; and Iran's Presidential election is scheduled for June 28.
India News Live Updates: Mint Primer: Why building of highways in India is slowing down
- The national highway network has risen 60% from 91,287 km in 2014 to 146,145 km in 2023 with the length of four lanes and above rising 2.5 times