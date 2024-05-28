LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates May 28, 2024: Earthquake today: Quake of magnitude 3.1 jolts Uttarakhand

3 min read . Updated: 28 May 2024, 07:06 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.