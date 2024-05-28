Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Latest News Today Live Updates May 28, 2024: Earthquake today: Quake of magnitude 3.1 jolts Uttarakhand

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 07:06 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on May 28, 2024: Mint Image

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 May 2024, 07:06 AM IST India News Live Updates: Earthquake today: Quake of magnitude 3.1 jolts Uttarakhand

  • Earthquake today: The National Center for Seismology (NMS) reported that an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale occurred on May 28 at 6:43 am in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh.
Read the full story here

28 May 2024, 06:54 AM IST India News Live Updates: Bomb threat on IndiGo Flight from Delhi to Varanasi; aircraft moved to isolation bay

  • A bomb threat on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Varanasi prompted the aircraft to be moved to an isolation bay for investigation. Aviation security and a bomb disposal team are on site for further inspection.
Read the full story here

28 May 2024, 06:44 AM IST India News Live Updates: Top events today: PM Modi to address rallies in West Bengal, Odisha; Iran's presidential elections; and more

  • Top Meghalaya schools will remain closed on May 28 due to cyclone 'Remal'; PM Modi and Amit Shah will hold rallies; and Iran's Presidential election is scheduled for June 28.
Read the full story here

28 May 2024, 06:30 AM IST India News Live Updates: Mint Primer: Why building of highways in India is slowing down

  • The national highway network has risen 60% from 91,287 km in 2014 to 146,145 km in 2023 with the length of four lanes and above rising 2.5 times
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.