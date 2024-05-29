Latest News Today Live Updates May 29, 2024: Top events of the day: PM Modi in Odisha, Ztech India IPO, IRCTC Q4 earnings report and more

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 May 2024, 06:58 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Top events of the day: PM Modi in Odisha, Ztech India IPO, IRCTC Q4 earnings report and more
- Top events of the day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha, where he will address rallies in Baripada Chhau District and Kendrapara as part of his election campaign.
29 May 2024, 06:56 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Rajkot fire: Co-owner of TRP Game Zone declared dead after DNA test
- A devastating fire at TRP Gamezone in Rajkot, Gujarat, claimed 27 lives, including owner Prakash Hiran. DNA confirmed his death. \
29 May 2024, 06:33 AM IST
trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events on May 29, from World Everest Day to honour Edmund Hillary to rise of Netanyahu in Israel
29 May 2024, 06:32 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Heatwave alert in India till May 31, monsoon to hit Kerala soon. Check full weather forecast here
- The severe heatwave is pushing the power demand and leading to water shortages in parts of the country. The IMD says some relief from the scorching heat is expected after three days due to a western disturbance.
29 May 2024, 06:16 AM IST
World News Live Updates: What is Manhattanhenge and when can you see it?
- What is Manhattanhenge? The rare phenomenon of the Sun alligning with Manhattan street grids in the New York is known as Manhattanhenge. The phenomenon happens twice per year and can be enjoyed by New Yorkers on May 28 and May 29