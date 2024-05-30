Latest News Today Live Updates May 30, 2024: On this day: Key events on May 30, from Goa Statehood Day in 1987 to launch of 1st Hindi newspaper Udant Martand in 1826

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 May 2024, 07:27 AM IST
trends Live Updates: On this day: Key events on May 30, from Goa Statehood Day in 1987 to launch of 1st Hindi newspaper Udant Martand in 1826
- On this day: Key events on May 30, from Goa Statehood Day in 1987 to launch of Hindi newspaper Udant Martand in 1826
30 May 2024, 07:05 AM IST
World News Live Updates: North Korea fires ballistic missile towards East Sea after failed spy satellite launch: Seoul
- North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile towards the East Sea. South Korea and Japan are investigating the incident
30 May 2024, 06:57 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Cylcone Remal update: Heavy Rains, floods cause devastation in Assam; 41,000 affected, 1 dead. All details here
- More than 41,000 people from eight districts of Assam have been affected by floods as heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed several parts of the state following the landfall of Cyclone Remal on Sunday night.
30 May 2024, 06:52 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Monsoon 2024 Update: Maharashtra's monsoon onset in 8-10 days, Mumbai to experience relief soon, says IMD
- Monsoon 2024 update: The Meteorological Department predicts the monsoon will take 8-10 days to move across Maharashtra after reaching Kerala, covering regions including Mumbai. IMD expects above-normal rainfall this season across India, providing relief from the summer heatwave
30 May 2024, 06:37 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Top Events on May 30: PM Modi on meditation break, India-France talks on fighter jet deal, heatwave alert, and more
- Top Events on May 30: PM Modi in Kanyakumari, Yogi Adityanath in Himachal Pradesh, India-France talks on Rafale Marine fighter jet deal, Delhi hospital fire owner's police custody, protest against MP Revanna Prajwal, heatwave alert, and more.
30 May 2024, 06:34 AM IST
India News Live Updates: IMD Update today: Heatwave to gradually reduce in Delhi, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan, and MP; THIS state to witness rainfall
- IMD Update today: Heatwave to gradually reduce in Delhi, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan, and MP today; THIS state to witness rainfall
30 May 2024, 06:29 AM IST
trends Live Updates: Google Doodle celebrates Croatia Statehood Day 2024; all you need to know
- Google Doodle Today: Croatia celebrates its 33rd Statehood Day today. The Google Doodle showcases the national flag. On this day, citizens gather for outdoor events and military parades in Zagreb.
30 May 2024, 06:06 AM IST
India News Live Updates: Can heatwaves be deadly? All you need to know
- Heatwave alert in India: The World Health Organization explains that deaths and hospitalisations from heat can occur extremely rapidly or have a lagged effect. Here's all you need to know about heatwaves in India.
30 May 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Today News Live Updates: Mint Primer | Into the 50s: Why heatwaves are hotter & longer
- For most of April, India saw heatwave or ‘severe heatwave’ conditions, and it’s continuing in May as well. Central, North and Peninsular India has borne the brunt of it