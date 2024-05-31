Active Stocks
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates May 31, 2024: Donald Trump found guilty: Former US President's donation site WinRed crashes after verdict in hush money trial
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates May 31, 2024: Donald Trump found guilty: Former US President's donation site WinRed crashes after verdict in hush money trial

5 min read . Updated: 31 May 2024, 06:26 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on May 31, 2024: Former President Donald Trump has become the first former US President guilty of all crimesPremium
Latest news on May 31, 2024: Former President Donald Trump has become the first former US President guilty of all crimes

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 May 2024, 06:26:47 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Donald Trump found guilty: Former US President's donation site WinRed crashes after verdict in hush money trial

  • Donald Trump found guilty: Former US President's donation page WinRed crashed after he was found guilty in ‘hush money’ trial


31 May 2024, 06:18:08 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Donald Trump becomes 1st former US president convicted of a crime

  • Donald Trump becomes first U.S. president convicted of a crime for falsifying documents related to hush money payment. Verdict likely to affect election race, with Trump denying wrongdoing and planning to appeal


31 May 2024, 06:09:04 AM IST

India News Live Updates: 'Limit travel', Central Railway urges Mumbaikars amid 63-hour mega block — 10 key things to know

  • The mega block will be operated for platform extension and widening works at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai and the Thane station.


31 May 2024, 06:00:37 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: Suspended JD(S) MP arrives in Bengaluru, arrested

  • Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: Soon after landing at the Bengaluru airport, the Hassan MP was taken into custody by members of SIT probing charges against him. Revanna returned to India from Germany around 1:15am on May 31 – nearly a month after leaving the country on a diplomatic passport.


31 May 2024, 06:00:15 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Data recap: Sizzling summer, GDP forecast, pilgrimage boom

  • News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.


31 May 2024, 06:00:11 AM IST

India News Live Updates: Monsoon reaches Kerala two days ahead of schedule

  • The IMD has forecast above-normal rains at 106% of the 50-year or long-period average this year


