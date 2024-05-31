Latest News Today Live Updates May 31, 2024: Donald Trump found guilty: Former US President's donation site WinRed crashes after verdict in hush money trial

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 May 2024, 06:26 AM IST
Donald Trump found guilty: Former US President's donation site WinRed crashes after verdict in hush money trial
- Donald Trump found guilty: Former US President's donation page WinRed crashed after he was found guilty in ‘hush money’ trial
31 May 2024, 06:18 AM IST
Donald Trump becomes 1st former US president convicted of a crime
- Donald Trump becomes first U.S. president convicted of a crime for falsifying documents related to hush money payment. Verdict likely to affect election race, with Trump denying wrongdoing and planning to appeal
31 May 2024, 06:09 AM IST
'Limit travel', Central Railway urges Mumbaikars amid 63-hour mega block — 10 key things to know
- The mega block will be operated for platform extension and widening works at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai and the Thane station.
31 May 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: Suspended JD(S) MP arrives in Bengaluru, arrested
- Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: Soon after landing at the Bengaluru airport, the Hassan MP was taken into custody by members of SIT probing charges against him. Revanna returned to India from Germany around 1:15am on May 31 – nearly a month after leaving the country on a diplomatic passport.
31 May 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Data recap: Sizzling summer, GDP forecast, pilgrimage boom
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
31 May 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Monsoon reaches Kerala two days ahead of schedule
- The IMD has forecast above-normal rains at 106% of the 50-year or long-period average this year