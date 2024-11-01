Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Oct 31 2024 15:43:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 148.65 -0.20%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 834.10 -0.74%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,332.60 -0.84%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 551.80 -2.42%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 488.50 -0.60%
Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates November 1, 2024: US Election 2024: Donald Trump vows to protect Hindu Americans from ‘radical left’
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates November 1, 2024: US Election 2024: Donald Trump vows to protect Hindu Americans from ‘radical left’

3 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2024, 06:51 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

Latest news on November 1, 2024: Latest news on November 1, 2024: Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally in Henderson, Nevada, U.S. October 31, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake (AFP)Premium
Latest news on November 1, 2024: Latest news on November 1, 2024: Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally in Henderson, Nevada, U.S. October 31, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake (AFP)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2024, 06:51:15 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates: US Election 2024: Donald Trump vows to protect Hindu Americans from ‘radical left’

  • Former President Trump pledged to protect Hindu Americans from the radical left ahead of the presidential elections, aiming to strengthen ties with India and Prime Minister Modi. He condemned violence against minorities in Bangladesh and criticized Biden and Harris for neglecting Hindu issues.
Read the full story here

01 Nov 2024, 06:19:19 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates: US Election 2024: Donald Trump to become first major candidate to visit majority-Arab Dearborn, Michigan

  • Donald Trump will visit Dearborn, Michigan, the largest Arab-majority city in the U.S. Amid community unrest over the Israel-Hamas conflict, a local business owner urges Trump to call for peace in Lebanon during his visit, emphasizing the need to end the war.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue