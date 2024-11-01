LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates November 1, 2024: US Election 2024: Donald Trump vows to protect Hindu Americans from ‘radical left’

3 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2024, 06:51 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.