Latest News Today Live Updates November 10, 2024: 'Goodbye, America': Celebrities slam Trump’s win with fiery posts on social media — From Cardi B to Mark Hamill

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
US News Today Live Updates: 'Goodbye, America': Celebrities slam Trump’s win with fiery posts on social media — From Cardi B to Mark Hamill
- Celebrities react to Donald Trump’s shocking victory. Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Mark Hamill, Simone Biles, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more express heartbreak and outrage. Author Philip Pullman went with 'Goodbye, America. It was nice knowing you.' Musician Billie Eilish wrote, 'It's a war on women.'