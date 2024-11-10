Latest News Today Live Updates November 10, 2024: 'Goodbye, America': Celebrities slam Trump’s win with fiery posts on social media — From Cardi B to Mark Hamill

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 02:17 AM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates on November 10, 2024: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.