Latest News Today Live Updates November 12, 2024: From stealth fighters to advanced drones, China's Zhuhai airshow unveils cutting-edge military tech

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
World News Live Updates: From stealth fighters to advanced drones, China's Zhuhai airshow unveils cutting-edge military tech
- China's largest air show in Zhuhai will showcase its aviation and military advancements, including the debut of the J-35A stealth fighter and the J-15T carrier-based fighter. The event highlights China's growing military capabilities and aims to attract foreign business partnerships.
US News Today Live Updates: Donald Trump taps China hawk Mike Waltz for National Security Advisor role | 10 points
- President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Mike Waltz as national security adviser, emphasizing a focus on US foreign policy challenges, particularly regarding China. Waltz's military background and advocacy for stronger defenses signal a proactive approach in the Asia-Pacific region.