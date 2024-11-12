Explore
Latest News Today Live Updates November 12, 2024: From stealth fighters to advanced drones, China's Zhuhai airshow unveils cutting-edge military tech
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates November 12, 2024: From stealth fighters to advanced drones, China's Zhuhai airshow unveils cutting-edge military tech

3 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2024, 06:37 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: From stealth fighters to advanced drones, China's Zhuhai airshow unveils cutting-edge military tech (AP)Premium
News Today Live Updates: From stealth fighters to advanced drones, China's Zhuhai airshow unveils cutting-edge military tech (AP)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Nov 2024, 06:37:55 AM IST

World News Live Updates: From stealth fighters to advanced drones, China's Zhuhai airshow unveils cutting-edge military tech

  • China's largest air show in Zhuhai will showcase its aviation and military advancements, including the debut of the J-35A stealth fighter and the J-15T carrier-based fighter. The event highlights China's growing military capabilities and aims to attract foreign business partnerships.
Read the full story here

12 Nov 2024, 06:17:44 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates: Donald Trump taps China hawk Mike Waltz for National Security Advisor role | 10 points

  • President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Mike Waltz as national security adviser, emphasizing a focus on US foreign policy challenges, particularly regarding China. Waltz's military background and advocacy for stronger defenses signal a proactive approach in the Asia-Pacific region.
Read the full story here

