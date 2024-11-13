Explore
Latest News Today Live Updates November 13, 2024: YouTube blocks influencers' videos on complaints from a mysterious government entity
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates November 13, 2024: YouTube blocks influencers’ videos on complaints from a mysterious government entity

2 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on November 13, 2024:

News Today Live Updates: YouTube blocks influencers’ videos on complaints from a mysterious government entityPremium
News Today Live Updates: YouTube blocks influencers’ videos on complaints from a mysterious government entity

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2024, 05:30:19 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: YouTube blocks influencers’ videos on complaints from a mysterious government entity

  • YouTube has blocked various financial influencers’ videos in India amid Sebi’s crackdown on unauthorized financial advice and misinformation, but it did not specify whose complaint it was acting on. Sebi-registered analysts also have been caught in the crossfire.
Read the full story here

13 Nov 2024, 05:30:18 AM IST

Today's News Live Updates: India looks to boost air cargo amid Red Sea trade disruptions

  • Following the Red Sea crisis that started in October last year, demand surged as businesses sought quicker and more secure ways of transport.
Read the full story here

