Latest News Today Live Updates November 13, 2024: Melania Trump to split time between White House, New York, and Florida during second term as First Lady: Report

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 07:07 PM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on November 13, 2024: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.

News Today Live Updates: Melania Trump to split time between White House, New York, and Florida during second term as First Lady: Report

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2024, 07:07 PM IST US News Today Live Updates: Melania Trump to split time between White House, New York, and Florida during second term as First Lady: Report

  • While Melania Trump will not reside in the White House full-time, according to a report, she will remain actively engaged in her role as First Lady, shaping her own priorities..
13 Nov 2024, 06:42 PM IST World News Live Updates: IndiGo, Air India cancel flights to and from Bali after volcanic eruption: ‘Ash clouds may impact air travel’

  • Several passengers have been left stranded after airlines from various countries, including IndiGo, Air India cancelled flights to and from the Indonesian resort island of Bali after a nearby volcano catapulted an ash tower miles into the sky.
13 Nov 2024, 06:37 PM IST World News Live Updates: Trump’s picks spur renewed push for West Bank annexation in Israel

  • The idea is seen as illegal by most of the international community and could threaten Israel’s relations with its Arab allies.
