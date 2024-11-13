Latest News Today Live Updates November 13, 2024: Melania Trump to split time between White House, New York, and Florida during second term as First Lady: Report

LIVE UPDATES

3 min read . 07:07 PM IST

Latest News Today Live Updates on November 13, 2024: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments. This live blog gives you the day's most important news on current affairs you have an interest.