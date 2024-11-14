Latest News Today Live Updates November 14, 2024: Taylor Swift begins Canada tour: Full schedule, ticket prices, more

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
World News Live Updates: Taylor Swift begins Canada tour: Full schedule, ticket prices, more
- Taylor Swift’s sold-out Toronto concerts are happening from November 14-23, with tickets reselling for thousands. 'The Eras Tour' is sold out in Toronto, with tickets on resale sites starting at over $2,300. The six-show run features hits from across her 11 albums.
US News Today Live Updates: Lindt’s dark chocolate controversy: Lawsuit alleges toxic metals, but the Swiss company stands firm
- Lindt is battling a US class action lawsuit over alleged lead and cadmium in its dark chocolate. The lawsuit claims the company misled consumers into buying unsafe, premium-priced chocolates. Lindt defends its products, asserting they meet safety standards.
US News Today Live Updates: Donald Trump’s triumphant White House return to meet Joe Biden; Melania speaks on skipping meeting with Jill
- The former political rivals talked about arrangements for a smooth transition of power as Trump prepares to take the oath of office for his second term on January 20, 2025.