Business News/ News / Latest News Today Live Updates November 15, 2024: Craig Melvin to take over as co-host of NBC's 'Today' Morning Show, replacing Hoda Kotb
LIVE UPDATES

Latest News Today Live Updates November 15, 2024: Craig Melvin to take over as co-host of NBC's ‘Today’ Morning Show, replacing Hoda Kotb

2 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2024, 12:26 AM IST
Livemint

Latest News Today Live Updates on November 15, 2024: Today's news roundup to get a lowdown of global and local events and developments.

News Today Live Updates: Craig Melvin to take over as co-host of NBC's ‘Today’ Morning Show, replacing Hoda Kotb (AFP)Premium
News Today Live Updates: Craig Melvin to take over as co-host of NBC's ‘Today’ Morning Show, replacing Hoda Kotb (AFP)

Latest News Today Live Updates: This is the platform where we curate news for you from various arenas. Here, we bring you real-time updates on domestic and global happenings, covering all the latest developments. From significant political news to critical economic reports, business highlights and or breaking news alerts - we've got you covered. Stay tuned as we provide continuous coverage, expert insights, and instant analysis. Don't miss a beat with our comprehensive and timely news coverage.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2024, 12:26:04 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates: Craig Melvin to take over as co-host of NBC's ‘Today’ Morning Show, replacing Hoda Kotb

  • Longtime NBC host and news anchor Craig Melvin is moving up. Find out how his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, celebrated the big news and why she says this moment was unforgettable.
Read the full story here

15 Nov 2024, 12:07:51 AM IST

US News Today Live Updates: The Onion buys Alex Jones' Infowars; the satire site’s Big move to shut down conspiracies

  • Satirical news outlet The Onion has acquired Alex Jones' Infowars platform at a bankruptcy auction, backed by families of Sandy Hook victims owed over $1 billion in defamation settlements. The Onion plans to relaunch the site with satire and educational content on gun violence in early 2025.
Read the full story here

